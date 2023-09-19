BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A convicted rapist has been found guilty of assaulting a correctional officer inside the medical clinic at North Kern State Prison in Delano.

Johnathan Monte Lincoln, 36, was found guilty of battery by a prisoner and is scheduled for sentencing next month. He’s serving 25 years to life in prison for a rape conviction in Alameda County, prosecutors said.

“The Kern County District Attorney’s Office takes violence against peace officers very seriously and will hold those responsible who unlawfully commit crimes against peace officers,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release.

On March 21, 2021, a correctional officer escorted Lincoln to the medical clinic. Once there, Lincoln hit the officer in the face multiple times and fought him into a treatment room, where a doctor fled, according to the release.

The officer subdued Lincoln with minimal force, the release said. No doctors or other staff were injured.