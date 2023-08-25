BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Rancho Dominguez, Calif., woman is in custody after she allegedly trafficked and sexually exploited a 17-year-old girl in May, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

BPD detectives assigned to a human trafficking investigation back in May obtained an arrest warrant for Kahea Everett, 28 , for charges associated with human trafficking of a juvenile and pimping and pandering, the department said.

On Tuesday Aug. 22, law enforcement officials in Orange County, Calif., took Everett into custody for BPD’s warrant. The next day, Everett was transferred from southern California and booked into the Kern County jail, police said in a release.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call BPD at 661-327-7111.