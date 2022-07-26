BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early Sunday morning, officers with the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shooting at the Ramada Inn on Real Road where a gun was fired and apparently went through the wall hitting a woman in the room next door.

Around 3:45 a.m., officers arrived at the scene on the 800 block of Real Road. Officers said they found a woman suffering gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Officers said a shot was fired in the neighboring room and traveled through the wall when it hit the woman while she was in bed.

Officers executed a search warrant for the room in question where they said they found evidence that a shot was fired as well as methamphetamine. By that time, the occupants of the room had already fled.

On Monday morning just after 5 a.m., officers arrested Bakersfield resident Michael Samarripas, 35, in a

vehicle at Golden State Highway and Highway 99

Officers said they identified Samarripas as having been involved in the shooting. He was arrested on several charges including felon in possession of a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, possession of methamphetamine and a pre-existing Post Release Community Supervision violation warrant.

The reason behind why the shot was fired is still unclear, according to officials.

The investigation is ongoing.