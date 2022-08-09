BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who punched radio host Ralph Bailey, shattering his jaw, was sentenced Tuesday to two years in prison, according to court records.

Alexander Vera, 36, pleaded no contest in May to battery with serious bodily injury for assaulting Bailey at KC Steakhouse, repeatedly hitting him and knocking him on his back. Vera has a prior felony conviction for assault with a deadly weapon.

Surveillance video captured the altercation, which took place July 31 of last year after Bailey visited the establishment with friends to celebrate his upcoming birthday.

The video shows Bailey dancing with a woman when Vera cuts in. Bailey tries to resume dancing, but Vera keeps his back to the KERN Radio host. Bailey appears to say something then puts his hands up “as if he was attempting to avoid a confrontation,” according to police reports.

Vera turns around and confronts Bailey, hitting him in the body and shoving him in the back as the host tries to walk away. Bailey turns around with hands still raised.

Vera punches Bailey, who grabs on to the bar to stop from falling. Bailey grabs a bar stool and raises it.

Throwing two more punches, Vera knocks Bailey down. The men are separated and Vera leaves after the two exchange words, according to the reports.

Bailey suffered a broken jaw that required surgery.