Hearing postponed for man accused of killing ‘Bakersfield 3’ member

Matthew Queen appears in court with an attorney for his arraignment on charges including murder. File image

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing for Matthew Queen — charged with murder and dozens of other crimes in the death of a man who is part of what’s become known as the “Bakersfield 3” — was postponed Thursday to later this month.

On March 22, if the hearing goes forward as planned, a date will be set for Queen’s preliminary hearing, where a judge will determine whether there’s enough evidence to proceed toward trial.

Queen, 44, is held without bail.

Queen and Baylee Despot — who has been missing since 2018 — are charged with torture and murder in the death of Micah Holsonbake.

A third defendant, Matthew Tyler Vandecasteele, is charged with kidnapping and conspiracy in the case.

The Bakersfield 3 refers to three friends who were either killed or went missing within two months of each other in 2018.

Holsonbake was last seen around Flower Street and Mount Vernon Avenue on March 23, 2018. Months later. an arm identified as belonging to Holsonbake was found in the Kern River near Hart Park. The rest of his body has not been found.

About a month after Holsonbake disappeared, Despot, Queen’s former girlfriend, went missing. She has not been heard from since.

The third person — James Kulstad — was shot and killed in southwest Bakersfield on April 8, 2018. No one has been arrested in his killing.

He knew both Holsonbake and Despot.