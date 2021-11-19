Pursuit suspect in custody following pursuit that ended at south Bakersfield school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect is in custody following a pursuit that ended Friday afternoon at Palla Elementary School damaging one of the buildings.

The pursuit ended at around 4:30 p.m. at the school at Monitor Street and Fairview Road. Bakersfield police said the driver of the vehicle was taken into custody. The driver was in a vehicle that was stolen in a previously reported armed carjacking.

The Bakersfield Fire Department was called to put out a fire that damaged the stolen vehicle and a portion of a school building. No injuries were reported.