Pursuit suspect arrested in Sacramento

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who led police on a chase before evading them in the area of Planz Park was arrested this week in Sacramento.

Deon Hodge, 26, is being held in Kern County Jail on more than $1 million bail on charges including resisting a peace officer causing injury and gang participation. He’s set to be arraigned Monday.

On July 25, Hodge led police on a chase after officers tried stopping the vehicle he was driving. Two officers were injured in a crash as they pursued him and received minor injuries, police said.

Hodge got out of the vehicle near Planz Park and managed to escape.

He was arrested Wednesday after police located him in Sacramento.