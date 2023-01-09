BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspected carjacking suspect suffered major injuries after a crash that ended a pursuit Saturday night in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

A 21-year-old driver allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a 73-year-old man at North Chester and Beardsley avenues, according to KCSO deputies. The suspect forced the driver out of his vehicle, threatening the victim with a gun, but no gun was found, KCSO said.

A short time later the suspect crashed the vehicle at Norris Road near the onramp to Highway 99.

The carjacking suspect was taken to Kern Medical with moderate to major injuries.