Pursuit ends in SW Bakersfield when suspect collides into Bakersfield police vehicles

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A police pursuit has ended in a collision near White Lane and Wible Road in southwest Bakersfield.

Bakersfield police say a suspect driver led police on a pursuit and collided into a police vehicle. The suspect then continued to flee for a short distance and got into another collision with another vehicle. The suspect has been taken into custody, Bakersfield police Sgt. Robert Pair said.

It was not immediately clear why the driver was being pursed or if anyone was injured in the crashes.

The Highway 99 offramp to White Lane is closed. Avoid the area if possible.

We will update this story as we learn more information.