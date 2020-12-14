Pursuit ends with crash into home in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police are looking for a driver who led officers on a brief pursuit that ended with a collision into a home Sunday night in Southwest Bakersfield.

Officials said it began just after 10:15 p.m. at the Motel 6 at California Avenue and Easton Drive where an officer noticed a suspicious vehicle without a license plate. According to police, the officer tried to pull over the vehicle, suspecting that it had been stolen. The driver of the vehicle didn’t stop and the short pursuit began.

The pursuit ended in the 800 block of Montclair Street where the driver of the vehicle appeared to lose control, crashing into a home. Video from the scene showed the car collided into parked cars in a driveway. The driver escaped and ran off, but police had set up a perimeter in search of the driver.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured.

