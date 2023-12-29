BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Law enforcement is in the area of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and East Panama Lane looking for a suspect after a pursuit ended in a crash Friday morning.

The crash was reported at around 10 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol’s Traffic Incident Page. Kern County sheriff’s deputies were pursuing a reported stolen vehicle, officials said.

The pursuit ended when a pickup truck crashed into a fence at a park and a driver fled from the scene. A perimeter has been set up in the area for a search.

