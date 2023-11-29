BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — This thief was in a hurry to make a holiday purchase.

Credit cards stolen from a vehicle at a Rosedale area park were used 15 minutes later to buy two PlayStation 5 gaming consoles, according to a warrant filed by Bakersfield police.

The Nov. 13 theft occurred soon after the victim parked at Almondale Park on Verdugo Lane. She returned to find her vehicle’s rear window shattered and her purse gone, according to the warrant.

Her credit cards were used at a GameStop located within 2 miles from the park, the warrant says.