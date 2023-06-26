BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a residential burglary in northeast Bakersfield, the department said.

Officers said the suspected burglar forced his way through a locked door into a residence in the 100 block of Irene Street, just east of Union Avenue on Friday, June 8 around 11:50 a.m.

The suspect is described as a man who stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He is believed to be in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a black shirt and light brown jeans.

Photo released by the Bakersfield Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact Detective Ryan

at 661-326-3538, or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.