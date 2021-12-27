Public Defender’s office withdraws from Lisa Core case

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Public Defender’s office is no longer representing an accused impaired driver who struck and killed two siblings earlier this month.

Public Defender Peter Kang said Monday he could not discuss specifics as to why his office withdrew from the case against Lisa Core but said, “These things arise when we have a recent or current client who may have an adverse or oppositional interest with a client.”

He said an attorney assigned through the Indigent Defense Program will now represent Core.

Her next hearing is set for Jan. 11.

Core, 46, faces life in prison if convicted of charges including second-degree murder filed in the Dec. 8 crash that killed JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 10. She has two prior DUI convictions.

Her car careened across the roadway and onto the sidewalk on Panama Lane near South H Street, striking and killing the siblings, police said.