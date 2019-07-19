Public Defender’s office declares conflict of interest with Matthew Queen cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Public Defender’s office on Friday declared a conflict of interest in representing Matthew Queen in each of the three criminal cases filed against him.

Queen, the former boyfriend of missing woman Baylee Despot, will instead be represented by attorneys with the county’s Indigent Defense Program.

A public defender said she had spoken with Queen’s bondsman and that the bondsman had surrendered Queen’s bonds. The reason was not disclosed.

Superior Court Judge Michael G. Bush then set bail at $350,000 in connection with a firearms case against Queen in which two separate cases have been consolidated.

On Thursday, Queen’s bail was set at $250,000 in another case in which he’s accused of kidnapping a man in January and questioning him at gunpoint before releasing him.

Police arrested Queen Monday in that case. He tried to escape by plunging into the Kern River and holding onto a concrete pillar, but officers eventually persuaded him to get out of the water and surrender.

Despot, who disappeared April 25, 2018, had been living with Queen at his home in Rosedale, along with Queen’s estranged wife.

Search warrants obtained by 17 News also connected Queen to missing man Micah Holsonbake, whose severed arm was later found in a duffel bag in the Kern River. He is presumed dead.

According to the warrants, Despot, Holsonbake and Queen may have been involved in manufacturing illegal guns.

Despot, Holsonbake and James Kulstad are collectively known as the Bakersfield 3 due to their connections to each other and their unsolved cases. Kulstad, 38, was shot to death in April 2018.

Queen is next due in court July 29.