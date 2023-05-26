BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for robbery who allegedly brandished a pocket knife at a supermarket.

The robbery suspect tried to leave a Vallarta Supermarket without paying for items and was confronted by a store employee on April 17, according to a news release from KCSO.

The suspect brandished a pocket knife at the employee and fled the scene on foot.

The sheriff’s office didn’t specify which Vallarta the incident occurred.

Photo courtesy of Kern County Sheriff’s Office.