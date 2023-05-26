BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect wanted for robbery who allegedly brandished a pocket knife at a supermarket.
The robbery suspect tried to leave a Vallarta Supermarket without paying for items and was confronted by a store employee on April 17, according to a news release from KCSO.
The suspect brandished a pocket knife at the employee and fled the scene on foot.
The sheriff’s office didn’t specify which Vallarta the incident occurred.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.