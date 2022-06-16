BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying a prowling suspect wanted for an incident on May 29 in southwest Bakersfield.

The victim reported they saw the suspect on his hands and knees outside their apartment in the 3100 block of Ashe Road, according to BPD. Surveillance video also captured the man looking into a second apartment window.

The suspect is described as a Black man, bald, 30 to 40 years old, 6 feet 2 inches to 6 feet 5 inches and 250 to 280 pounds.

Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Luevano at 661-326- 3907 or BPD at 661-327-7111.