BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have requested further investigation into a shooting at an apartment complex last week that killed a man and resulted in the arrest of a woman on suspicion of murder.

Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said no charges would be filed Tuesday against Valeria Galvez and the case had been sent back to police. Galvez remained in custody as of 2 p.m. but was expected to be released soon.

Galvez, 36, was arrested Friday after Jose Antonio Contreras was fatally wounded around 2 a.m. in the 7000 block of Auburn Street. Contreras, 42, was declared dead at the scene. Police said he had at least one gunshot wound.