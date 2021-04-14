Prosecutors file carjacking, evading police charges against man suspected in deadly Oildale shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man suspected in a deadly shooting in Oildale was charged Wednesday with carjacking and other offenses in connection with a high-speed chase.

Prosecutors did not, however, charge Michael Caleb Reed with murder, instead sending that case back to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office for further investigation.

Court records show Reed, 36, remains held without bail on a parole violation. He’s scheduled to be in court in Arvin on Thursday on a prior case.

Reed has been named a suspect in the shooting of Michael Lewis on March 28. He has publicly denied involvement in Lewis’s death.

On April 6, Reed was pursued by multiple agencies through Southern California in a chase that ended after he crashed into a semi-truck that blocked his vehicle at an intersection in Pomona.

A court date has not been set on the carjacking charge and charges of recklessly evading a peace officer and resisting or obstructing a peace officer.