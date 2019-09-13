Prosecutors file 31 charges against local gynecologist accused of fraudulent billing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local gynecologist has been charged with 31 felonies including grand theft and making false claims for health benefits, according to court records.

Dr. Jason Paul Helliwell was arrested Monday and has since been released from custody after posting bond on $300,000 bail.

Last month, District Attorney investigators search his office at Advanced Women’s Health Center. He’s scheduled to be formally arraigned on the charges Sept. 23.

The criminal case information is listed below.

In July 2018, following allegations of negligence and sexual misconduct, Helliwell was placed upon a 3 ½ year probation by the State Medical Board, which still permits Helliwell to perform some limited cosmetic procedures.

According to the Medical Board’s records, Helliwell performed breast augmentation surgery on a woman in 2013 whom he first met when they arranged a sexual encounter.

The Medical Board’s 2017 Accusation says they had a relationship in which Helliwell paid her for sexual services. After undergoing the procedure, that Accusation states that the woman developed a high fever, pain and swelling and was admitted to a local emergency room with sepsis.

Another patient also experienced complications after undergoing procedures by Helliwell, according to the Medical Board Accusation.



Helliwell’s terms of probation included attending an ethics course and monitoring by another licensed physician who is required to submit quarterly written reports evaluating his performance.

Advanced Women’s Health Center has two other doctors in the practice and is still open for business.

To view the Medical Board documents, click here.

Following are the charges listed against him on the Kern County Superior Court website.