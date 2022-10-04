BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wendy Howard seethed after learning her ex-boyfriend sexually abused their teen daughter, a prosecutor said.

The ex, Kelly Rees Pitts, had previously been investigated for allegedly molesting another of her daughters but charges weren’t brought. As before, she and her daughters gave statements to authorities.

An investigation began June 2, 2019. Pitts remained free as detectives started building a case against him.

Three days later, Howard took matters into her own hands, prosecutor Eric Smith said.

Howard fired three shots into Pitts, two in quick succession followed by a third 15 seconds later, Smith said Tuesday during his opening statement at Howard’s murder trial.

“At no time was Kelly Pitts facing Howard when he was shot,” Smith told the jury.

Howard’s defense attorney, Tony Lidgett, began his opening statement by listing multiple women whom Pitts allegedly sexually abused.

He disagreed that Howard shot Pitts from behind and said witness testimony will illustrate how she fired in self-defense. Lidgett will resume his opening statement at 1:30 p.m.

Trial is being held before Judge Charles R. Brehmer and is expected to last four weeks. The jury will visit the scene of the shooting outside Howard’s house on Appaloosa Court.

Howard, whose case has received significant attention in the community and spawned a group seeking to have the matter dismissed, told police she shot Pitts, 57, during an argument in which she confronted him about his alleged molestation of her teenage daughter. She said Pitts tried to run her over in an ATV when she fired, according to court documents.

She told police she pulled a gun from her waistband and shot him. Pitts suffered gunshot wounds to his upper chest and neck and a bullet graze to his cheek. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he was pronounced dead.

Much time will be spent on testimony regarding the position of Pitts’ ATV and where Pitts and Howard were when the shooting occurred, Smith said. Was the ATV rolling forward or stopped? Did Pitts face her or was her turned away?

Smith does not deny Pitts molested Bayley Frost, Howard’s then-16-year-old daughter, who spoke about the abuse in 2019. He displayed a photograph of a clothed Frost with a hand reaching from outside the frame and touching her breast. The hand belongs to Pitts, Smith said.