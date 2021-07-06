Prop 64 decriminalized marijuana possession — but not for inmates, court says

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — Under state law, anyone 21 and older can legally possess a specified amount of marijuana in their home — unless their home is supervised by the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

In a recent ruling, the 5th District Court of Appeal determined Proposition 64, which decriminalized marijuana possession, does not apply to inmates held in state prison.

“To the extent Proposition 64 created any ambiguity regarding possession of marijuana in prison, the fact that the official voter guide made no mention of the act impacting the prohibition on possession of marijuana in prison suggests the electorate did not intend to decriminalize it,” the three-judge panel found.

The court’s ruling stems from the case of Guadalupe Chaidez, who in 2019 pleaded no contest to felony possession of marijuana while held at a prison in Kern County. He received a two-year sentence.

Chaidez argued his conviction should be overturned following a decision from the 3rd District Court of Appeal that found Prop 64, which decriminalized possession of fewer than 28.5 grams of marijuana, applied to inmates.

In that ruling — which stemmed from a case in Sacramento County — the court found that smoking or otherwise ingesting marijuana in prison remained illegal, but not possession.

The 5th District panel noted courts have disagreed, but said it found more persuasive an earlier ruling that stated possession of any controlled substance — including marijuana — remains illegal in prison.