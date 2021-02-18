Prominent Kern farmer facing felony spousal abuse charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A member of one of Kern County’s most prominent farming families has been accused of assaulting his wife amid bitter divorce proceedings following 18 years of marriage.

Brian Kirschenmann, 46, has pleaded not guilty to a felony spousal abuse charge. A judge on Thursday set his preliminary hearing for May 4.

Kirschenmann is free on $25,000 bail. His attorney, H.A. Sala, appeared on his behalf during the brief hearing and told the judge he needed more time to obtain additional records pertaining to the case.

Sala told 17 News he and his client had no comment on the allegations.

Kirschenmann, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture biography, is a fifth-generation potato farmer and part of a family that’s been growing food in Kern County for more than a century. He is co-owner and operator of Kirschenmann Farms and co-owner of Allied Potato. He farms more than 17,000 acres of potatoes in four states, according to the bio. Most of the potatoes are used for potato chips.

According to a police report, Katherine Kirschenmann, 43, told police Kirschenmann shoved her during an argument Sept. 22 in their home in Bakersfield’s Westchester neighborhood.

Katherine Kirschenmann told police she fell backward and struck her head on a hardwood floor. She was treated at the scene for a cut but a doctor later told her she had suffered a concussion, she told police.

She was granted an emergency domestic violence restraining order requiring Kirschenmann to stay away from the Bakersfield home. Meanwhile, according to court documents, she is staying in the family’s beach house near Santa Barbara and Kirschenmann is staying at the family’s ski home in Mammoth. Visitation with the couple’s children is facilitated by corporate jet.

The next hearing in the divorce proceedings is scheduled next month.