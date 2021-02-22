Probation searches lead to multiple arrests, seizure of drugs and guns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department said recent searches resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of guns, cocaine and heroin.

Officers searched a residence on Pioneer Drive and found five guns, including two referred to as “assault weapons,” as well as 17 grams of cocaine and a “large amount” of marijuana, according to a department news release. Marcos Gonzalez, 26, was arrested on gun, gang and drug-related charges.

A home call on Dolores Street resulted in the arrest of 40-year-old Angel Casillas after officers found 48 grams of heroin, the release said. Casillas is on post-release community supervision.

And officers said a search of a home on Brundage Lane turned up a .40-caliber handgun and ammunition. Benjamin Wycuff, 23, was arrested on gun-related charges and three felony warrants, according to the release.