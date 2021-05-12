Probation search results in 2 arrests, seizure of assault rifle and meth

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers made two arrests after finding an assault rifle, ammunition and methamphetamine during a search of an East Bakersfield residence.

Darrin Fritz and Ricard Castilleja were arrested Tuesday on drug- and-gun-related charges, among other offenses, according to probation officials. A search of a home in the 2400 block of Sandy Lane resulted in officers seizing the rifle, 47 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 91 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia and $1,712 in cash.