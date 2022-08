BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department conducted a home call at Belhaven Street in South Bakersfield and found three rifles and over 800 rounds of ammunition on July 29, according to the department.

The department says at the scene they contacted Rodrigo Navarro, 42, who is on felony probation.

Navarro was arrested on suspicion of ammunition and weapon charges and probation violation, according to the department.