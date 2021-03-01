Probation search in Weldon yields variety of drugs, handgun, deputies say

WELDON, Calif. (KGET) — A probation search Sunday resulted in deputies seizing several different drugs and a loaded untraceable handgun, according to sheriff’s officials.

The search of a home on Adams Drive turned up 48 grams of methamphetamine, 126 grams of heroin, 100 fentanyl pills and 161 grams of fentanyl, deputies said. The pistol had an extended magazine and numerous round of ammunition. Tear gas was also found.

Andrew Cruikshanks, 38, was arrested on charges related to the drugs, gun and tear gas.