Probation officers made arrests, seized drugs during 2 searches in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Probation officers made four arrests and seized methamphetamine and heroin during two searches made over the weekend.

A search of a residence on Azalea Avenue, east of Fairfax Road and north of Niles Street, resulted in officers seizing two pounds of suspected methamphetamine and nearly 13 grams of heroin, as well as $11,470 in cash, according to a probation department release. Max Rosetti, 42, was arrested for violating post-release community supervision, and Breezi Seibert, 25, and Marian Kellogg, 50, were arrested on drug-related charges, the release said.

Another search, this one at a home in East 10th Street, turned up 18 grams of suspected meth and a non-operational gun, officers said. Gilberto Gonzalez, 40, was arrested on drug-related offenses and a violation of post-release community supervision, the department said.