BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — A 42-year-old man charged with possession of child pornography is employed by the Kern County Probation Department, court filings reveal.

Jared Anthony Martinez, a probation officer living in east Bakersfield, was arrested in October after police received a CyberTipline report of child porn files uploaded to his cellphone, according to court documents released this week. The video files depict girls under the age of 12 involved in sex acts, police said.

After being detained at his home, Martinez acknowledged the suspect number belonged to him and said he viewed pornography on the phone then deleted it afterward, according to the documents filed by the Bakersfield Police Department. He then asked for an attorney.

He did not say he viewed child porn, documents said.

Two phones and a laptop were seized, police said. Martinez is due back in court in January.