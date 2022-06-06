BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Probation Department’s Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) Unit found a large amount of methamphetamine and other drugs at the 1200 block of F Street on June 6, according to a press release by the Kern County Probation Department.

The officers seized over a pound of methamphetamine, approximately three ounces of fentanyl, other drugs and a large amount of U.S. currency. Officers contacted Luis Estrada, 49, who was on active PRCS.

Estrada was arrested for violation of PRCS, drug possession and sales related charges, according to the Kern County Probation Department.