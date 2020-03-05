Private investigator described disgraced former McFarland police chief as deceitful, ‘somewhat sociopathic’, reports say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A third-party investigator hired to look into allegations that then-McFarland Police Chief Scot Kimble misappropriated city funds found most of the officers he interviewed to be “truthful and honest,” according to recently released court documents.

But he had a scathing response when asked his assessment of the chief. The investigator described Kimble as deceitful and having an inferiority complex, at one point calling him “somewhat sociopathic,” the documents say.

The investigator told prosecutors he stood by the findings of his investigation and believed Kimble not only violated policy and ethics, but the law.

Kimble pleaded no contest last week to a misdemeanor in connection with adding unearned hours to an officer’s payroll time sheets in consideration for the officer’s work remodeling portions of Kimble’s home.

Additionally, Kimble asked another officer to leave his duty assignment and use a city police vehicle to respond to Kimble’s personal home in Kern County for assistance unloading Kimble’s personal household goods from a truck into his home, according to prosecutors.

The officers who performed the work said they believed they’d be fired if they refused because they were on probation, the documents say.

And when an investigation began, the chief told one of the officers, “Okay, well they don’t know anything about the Bakersfield house, about you working there, so don’t bring that up…” according to the filings.

Now police chief of Arvin, Kimble is on leave until his resignation goes into effect on March 13.

“Kimble has established pattern of behavior that has led him to exert his authority and manipulate his subordinates through both subtle and overt acts of intimidation and retaliation,” the documents say.

“Based off the multiple interviews I have conducted,” an investigator wrote in the documents, “with individuals of impeccable integrity such as (name redacted), the fact that Kimble willingly involved them in his attempts to be deceitful and cover up his retaliatory behavior, shows that he most likely has the type of character flaws which lend themselves to toxicity and public corruption in an any governmental agency.”

On March 18, Kimble is scheduled to be sentenced to three years’ probation and to pay $1,075.47 in restitution to the City of McFarland.

A McFarland city official who is unidentified in the documents but whom prosecutors have said is the late McFarland City Manager John Wooner admitted to prosecutors on April 10 — a day after Kimble was hired as Arvin’s police chief — that he knew of the allegations against Kimble and had a copy of a report stemming from an internal affairs investigation, the documents say.

Wooner told prosecutors he kept the report hidden both from others in the city of McFarland and from background investigators from the Arvin Police Department when Kimble began the hiring process for chief of police in Arvin.

The chief’s decisions were “rookie, green” decisions, Wooner said in the documents, and he didn’t want to see Kimble’s career ruined because of them. Wooner said he stood behind the way he handled the situation.

Questioned over the summer with his attorney present, Kimble denied submitting hours on an officer’s time card for time the officer spent working on Kimble’s house.

The chief is the only person authorized in the McFarland Police Department to approve payroll and submit it to the finance department.

When questioned about the officer he asked to leave a duty assignment to help unload household items into Kimble’s home, the chief said “because he felt that his fellow co-workers and subordinates at McFarland Police Department were like family, he called on them to request assistance in unloading the truck,” the documents say.

Kimble denied trying to dissuade either officer from telling the truth regarding the work they had done on his residence, according to the documents.

Kimble’s career in law enforcement spans about three decades, but his career prior to working in Kern County has been subject to scrutiny.

A report in McClatchy newspapers showed Kimble was fired from at least two law enforcement agencies out of eight where he has worked.