President of Hells Angels Modesto Chapter arrested for drug conspiracy

The president of the Modesto Hells Angels Motorcycle Club has been arrested and charged in a drug conspiracy.

Four individuals have been named after a criminal complaint was unsealed today, including Randy Picchi, 61, president of the Hells Angels Modesto Chapter, Tina Picchi, 51, Randy’s wife, Michael Mize, 61 and Michael Pack, 32, a prospect with the Hells Angels. Randy Picchi, Tina Picchi, and Mize were arrested today.

Randy Picchi was the leader of a drug conspiracy and Tina Picchi regularly contributed by delivering drugs to Mize and other individuals in Ceres, California, according to court documents. Pack was also ordered by Randy Picchi to get methamphetamine at least once, Pack was stopped by law enforcement and found to have 499 grams of methamphetamine in his possession. Tina Picchi had also been stopped by law enforcement while delivering methamphetamine for Randy Picchi and law enforcement found her in possession of four ounces of methamphetamine.

Officers executed search warrants at seven locations in Stanislaus County, which included the clubhouse of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club in Modesto.

Randy Picchi, Tina Picchi, Mize, and Pack will appear in federal court on Wednesday in Fresno. If charges stick then each defendant could face up to life in prison and $10 million fine.