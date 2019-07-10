Prentice Foreman sentenced to life term for 1979 murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Forty years after killing a waitress who lived in his apartment complex, Prentice Foreman has been held accountable.

Superior Court Judge Brian M. McNamara sentenced Foreman Wednesday to 25 years to life in prison in the slaying of 18-year-old Dawn Koons.

Foreman, sitting next to defense attorney Dana Kinnison, showed no reaction.

The 62-year-old was arrested two years ago after his DNA matched semen found at the crime scene. Foreman and Koons lived in the same apartment complex on South Real Road.

Koons was found in January 1979 naked in her bathtub with her hands bound and a pillowcase over her head, dead from asphyxiation.

A pathologist has testified that Koons could have been smothered or strangled to death.

According to court documents and testimony, Foreman told law enforcement he had consensual sex with Koons, who lived in the same apartment complex as him at 2220 South Real Road, months before the killing. The DNA evidence, however, showed it’s not possible that the sexual activity happened as far back as Foreman said it did, prosecutor Gina Pearl has said.