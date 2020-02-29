Preliminary hearing scheduled next month for woman charged with spitting in police officer’s food

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with spitting in a police officer’s food is scheduled for a court hearing next month where a judge will decide if there’s enough evidence to order her to stand trial.

The preliminary hearing for Tatyana Hargrove is set for March 18 and expected to last an hour.

Hargrove, 21 at the time, was an employee of a west Bakersfield McDonald’s where a fellow employee said he saw her fill the order of a uniformed Bakersfield police officer.

Reports say Hargrove on Nov. 15 rubbed a hamburger bun on the floor and spit on it before serving it to the officer. The Sheriff’s Office investigated and arrested her that evening, collecting video evidence.

In 2018, Hargrove claimed she was the victim of police brutality when she was arrested after a struggle with Bakersfield police.

She was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer and interfering with a police dog. The District Attorney’s office later decided not to prosecute Hargrove, and then-Police Chief Lyle Martin called her family to apologize.

Hargrove sued in federal court, claiming a civil rights violation.

That suit went to jury trial and, on Oct. 18, the jury ruled in favor of the City of Bakersfield.