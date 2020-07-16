Preliminary hearing postponed two months for former North High equipment manager accused of engaging in sex acts with minors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A former North High School equipment manager accused of engaging in sex acts with minors had his preliminary hearing postponed for two months.

Edwin Rodriguez, 41, wore a mask in court Thursday as his attorney, Kyle J. Humphrey, spoke by phone to confirm the postponement. Rodriguez’s preliminary hearing — where a judge determines if there is enough evidence to order a defendant to trial — is now set for Sept. 18. A motion to consolidate the two cases filed against him will also be heard then.

In total, Rodriguez faces 13 counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child 14 or 15 years old, according to court records. He is in custody on $335,000 bail on the two cases.

The investigation into Rodriguez began Sept. 26, 2018, when a North High student reported to a school administrator they had received sexually explicit messages from Rodriguez through social media. Sheriff’s detectives said Rodriguez sent inappropriate messages to at least eight juvenile students through Snapchat, and had sexual contact with several students.

He has resigned from the school.