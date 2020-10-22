Preliminary hearing postponed to December for man accused of raping, killing 13-year-old

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing that was scheduled for Friday in the case of an Inglewood man charged with rape and murder in the death of a 13-year-old girl has been pushed back to December.

Judge Colette M. Humphrey granted a defense motion Thursday to move the preliminary hearing to Dec. 11. A motion filed by the defense to close the courtroom to the public is also scheduled to be heard that day.

Cruz could face the death penalty if convicted of murder with special circumstances. He has been held without bail since his July 5 arrest.

Cruz told investigators he met the girl, Patricia Alatorre, online and persuaded her to send him inappropriate photos. He threatened to leak the photos if she didn’t agree to see him in person a second time, according to court documents. He told police he drove from Inglewood to Bakersfield, where surveillance video captured the teen getting into a white pickup late July 1.

According to the documents, Cruz admitted sexually assaulting Alatorre, strangling her then placing duct tape over her nose and mouth to make sure she was dead. It’s alleged he drove her body back to Inglewood and burned it at a construction site.