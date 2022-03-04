BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The preliminary hearing for three men charged in connection with a deadly alleged street racing crash has been postponed over attorney unavailability and for defense counsel to obtain all surveillance footage of the incident.

Javontae Murphy, Brian Dickerson Jr. and Devin Rufus on Friday had their preliminary hearing — where a judge decides whether there is enough evidence to proceed to trial — moved to April 8.

Murphy’s attorney, Tony Lidgett, requested the postponement to obtain surveillance footage in the possession of prosecutors.

William Schlaerth, the prosecutor handling the case, told the court video requested by the defense has been turned over. He opposed the motion to continue the hearing and asked instead that he and Lidgett talk about what specific footage he’s looking for.

In arguing against a delay, Schlaerth said the death resulting in charges against the three defendants will be a year old on St. Patrick’s Day.

A judge granted the postponement.

Early March 17, three vehicles sped along Panama Lane at more than 100 mph, police said. Antwon Washington, 29, crashed, was thrown from his car and died.

Murphy and Dickerson, the men who allegedly raced him, stopped briefly then left, police said. Both Murphy and Dickerson are charged with second-degree murder.

A third defendant, Devin Rufus, is charged as an accessory.

Police determined Washington reached a top speed of 123 mph, Dickerson 107 mph and Murphy 104 mph, according to court documents.