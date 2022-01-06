Preliminary hearing postponed for Bakersfield teacher’s aide charged with child porn possession

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield teacher’s aide who authorities say admitted downloading child pornography had his preliminary hearing postponed Thursday.

The hearing, at which a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence against Matthew Cornejo to proceed to trial, was moved to March 8, according to court records.

Cornejo, 28 at the time of his arrest, is free on $10,000 bail.

Court filings say the Old River Elementary School teacher’s aide admitted using his iPhone to download and view child porn for sexual gratification. Police have said no children from the school were identified as victims.

Panama-Buena Vista Union School District officials have said Cornejo was placed on administrative leave pending the investigation’s outcome.

Police received a CyberTipline report Nov. 16 saying 271 images of child porn were sent to and from a Yahoo email account belonging to Cornejo, according to court filings. Detectives viewed the images and confirmed they depicted child sexual abuse.

Cornejo was arrested Nov. 18.