Preliminary hearing in insurance fraud case pushed back to July

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing to determine whether three people — including a local gynecologist — will stand trial for alleged insurance fraud schemes has been postponed to mid-July.

A new preliminary hearing date of July 15 was set Monday for Dr. Jason Helliwell, Brandon Williams and Tambra Head, each charged with multiple counts of grand theft and making false claims for health benefits.

One scheme involved an in-house allergy testing machine where Helliwell allegedly ordered “frequent, and likely unnecessary, allergy tests on patients that had no complaint of allergy symptoms,” according to a court document.

Another plan involved an arrangement Helliwell set up with a toxicology lab to send patients for unnecessary lab testing, the court filing says. The test consisted of a urinalysis to detect lead and mercury, but also included a comprehensive drug panel for illegal drugs for which patient insurance companies were billed $1,000 by the lab.

The patients weren’t aware of the drug panel when they went in for testing, according to the filing.

A former employee said Helliwell was involved in a kickback scheme with a representative from the lab where he received $20 to $25 for each patient who got tested, the document says. Another former employee reported the lab provided and paid for an additional personal medical assistant for Helliwell.

Williams is the representative from the toxicology lab, documents say, and Head was Helliwell’s biller during the time period where the alleged crimes occurred.