BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing won’t be held until next year for five members of a family charged in connection with a 2022 hit-and-run crash that killed a 16-year-old boy.

On Thursday, the hearing — at which a judge decides if there’s sufficient evidence to proceed to trial — was postponed to Feb. 29, according to court records.

Those charged are Juan Rodelas Ortega, Liliana Cid Rojas, Anahy Gisselle Rodelas, Osbaldo Ortega and Juan Quintero-Ramirez.

Juan Rodelas Ortega is the alleged driver of the pickup that hit Angel Berumen on Jan. 25, 2022, and left the scene. He’s charged with hit-and-run causing death or permanent serious injury. The others, who authorities say helped cover up Juan Ortega’s involvement, face accessory and conspiracy charges.

Berumen was taken to Kern Medical and then airlifted to Valley Children’s Hospital in Madera, where he died.