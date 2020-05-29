Preliminary hearing has begun in case of woman accused of dragging dog behind electric scooter

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The preliminary hearing began Friday for a woman charged with felony animal cruelty in connection with dragging a small dog behind an electric scooter.

Testimony in the hearing began shortly after 9 a.m. with police Sgt. Richard Dossey describing the route Elaine Rosa took on Jan. 6, 2019, when she allegedly dragged a dog behind a Bird scooter.

Surveillance video captured the incident and bystanders confronted Rosa in the 2100 block of Pine Street, one person recording the confrontation on his cellphone, according to reports.

The dog, named Zebra, received medical treatment, including staples in its left leg. A veterinarian who examined the animal told detectives it suffered injuries consistent with being hit by a car.

Rosa, 39 at the time, worked as a contracted psychologist at Kern Valley State Prison. Her contract was terminated a day after the incident.

17 News will be live-tweeting the hearing, which is expected to last several hours. To follow the proceedings, go to @KGETnews.