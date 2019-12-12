Preliminary hearing for notorious killer Jaime Osuna set for June

Osuna has managed to tattoo almost his entire face while behind bars.

HANFORD, Calif. (KGET) — A Kern County murderer charged in the grisly death of his cellmate is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in June.

The hearing, at which a Kings County judge will decide if there is enough evidence to order Jaime Osuna to stand trial, will take place from June 22 through June 26. Attorneys agreed on those dates during a brief hearing Thursday morning.

The heavily-tattooed Osuna, 31, entered the courtroom shackled and escorted by two correctional officers. He sat, took a quick look around the audience and then mostly looked ahead, appearing to softly speak to himself as Judge Randy Edwards discussed the upcoming court dates.

In addition to the preliminary hearing, Edwards scheduled a pretrial conference for Feb. 7.

Osuna is charged with murder and other crimes in the slaying of Luis Romero. Court documents say Osuna decapitated Romero, his cellmate at Corcoran State Prison, in March. He also allegedly inflicted numerous other injuries to Romero’s body.

A Kings County prosecutor has said a weapon was located in the cell that appeared to have been manufactured from a razor with string around it. The prosecutor said it’s the most gruesome case he’s ever handled.

At the time of Romero’s death, Osuna was serving a sentence of life without parole for the torture and murder of Bakersfield woman Yvette Pena in 2011.

Osuna mocked Pena’s family during his 2017 sentencing in Kern County Superior Court. He rolled his eyes and smirked as Pena’s relatives addressed the court, and gave a thumbs-up when the judge sentenced him.