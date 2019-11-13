Preliminary hearing for man who admitted to ‘honor killing’ scheduled for next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing for a man who confessed to an “honor killing” in gunning down his daughter-in-law has been scheduled for Nov. 21.

Attorneys said in court Wednesday that 65-year-old Jagjit Singh’s preliminary hearing — where a judge will determine if there’s enough evidence to hold him for trial — is expected to last two hours.

Singh told police he shot dead 37-year-old Sumandeep Kaur Kooner because she was having an affair and threatened to leave the family. He also said she threatened to call police and claim he sexually assaulted her, according to court documents.

On Aug. 26, police were called to a house in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive and found Kooner’s body inside. She was shot in the neck and face, documents said.

Singh told detectives he either had to kill himself or Kooner due to her “dishonoring of him,” according to the documents.