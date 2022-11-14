BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A hearing to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to order a Bakersfield doctor to stand trial for alleged insurance fraud schemes has been postponed to mid-February.

Dr. Jason Helliwell is now scheduled for a preliminary hearing Feb. 14. It had been scheduled Monday morning.

Helliwell and two others were charged in 2019 with multiple counts of grand theft and making false claims for health benefits. The co-defendants, Brandon Williams, a lab representative, and Tambra Head, Helliwell’s biller at the time of the alleged crimes, recently had charges dismissed.

Head’s charges were dismissed last week on the condition she testify truthfully if called in the case against Helliwell, Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel said. The dismissal of Williams’ charges did not include that stipulation.

“The dismissals help focus the case and the evidence to be presented on the charges specific to Helliwell,” Kinzel said.

One alleged scheme involved an in-house allergy testing machine where Helliwell allegedly ordered “frequent, and likely unnecessary, allergy tests on patients that had no complaint of allergy symptoms,” according to a court document.

Another plan involved an arrangement Helliwell made with a toxicology lab to send patients for unnecessary lab testing, the court filing says. The test consisted of a urinalysis to detect lead and mercury, but also included a comprehensive drug panel for illegal drugs.

Patients weren’t aware of the drug panel when they went in for testing, according to the filing. Their insurance companies were billed $1,000 by the lab.

A former employee said Helliwell received $20 to $25 from a lab representative for each patient who got tested, the document says. Another former employee reported the lab provided and paid for an additional personal medical assistant for Helliwell.