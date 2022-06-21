BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A preliminary hearing has been confirmed for a woman charged with murder in an alleged DUI crash that killed two siblings.

The hearing for Lisa Core on Wednesday is expected to last about two hours. Prosecutor Cole McKnight and defense lawyer Roxane Bukowski said during a brief hearing Tuesday they’re ready to proceed.

Evidence will be presented and a judge will decide whether Core will be held for trial. She faces a life term in prison if convicted as charged.

McKnight said there is no plea offer.

Core told investigators she took several prescription medications before the Dec. 8 crash that killed JJ Malone, 19, and Caylee Brown, 10, according to court documents. Her car veered into the opposite lane of traffic on Panama Lane and onto a sidewalk, hitting the siblings.

She has two prior DUI convictions.