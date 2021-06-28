Postal worker robbed in southwest Bakersfield: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A postal worker on Sunday was robbed of packages and a purse in southwest Bakersfield, police said.

The robbery happened at about 9:16 a.m. as a postal worker delivered mail to a community mailbox on Belle Terrace west of Stine Road, police said. The postal worker said two people approached her and demanded the keys to the postal vehicle.

She handed the keys over and the robbers took multiple packages and her purse from the vehicle.

The robbers are described as a Hispanic man and woman.

The man was described as being in his 30s, about 5-foot-10, short black hair, dark skin, possible tattoos on his face and was wearing an oversized gray shirt, police said. The woman was described as about 27 years old, 5-foot-6, with blond shoulder-length hair and wore a red hooded sweatshirt and dark blue boxer shorts.

They left in a gold older model four-door vehicle without plates.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.