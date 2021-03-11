Possible trespasser prompts large police presence in Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A report of a possible trespasser to a Downtown Bakersfield business Thursday afternoon prompted a large police presence in the area.

Multiple officers were in the area of Chester Avenue and 20th Street, near Tina Marie’s Cafe. They were called out to the area just before 3 p.m.

Witnesses tell 17 News they believe they saw someone try to get into one of the businesses near the Buena Vista Museum of Natural History and Science. It was unclear if anyone had been taken into custody by police.

