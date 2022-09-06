BAKERSFIELD, Calif., (KGET) — Officials with the California Highway Patrol have identified a possible suspect in the June 25 fatal hit-and-run crash on Highway 119 in south Bakersfield.

CHP officers believe Saul Hernandez was driving a Honda Accord that struck and killed a man on Highway 119 east of Par Street around 3:38 a.m.

After the crash, Hernandez fled the scene and abandoned the Honda behind the Los Amigos Market on Highway 119 at Par Street, according to reports.

Hernandez was an employee at the Los Amigos Market and has not been seen since the crash, CHP said.

Anyone with information related to the crash or know the positive identity of Hernandez is urged to call the CHP Bakersfield Area Office at (661) 396-6600.