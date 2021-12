BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Possible human remains were found in northwest Bakersfield Thursday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 10:50 a.m. KCSO was called out to Charity Avenue near Wedding Lane for reports of suspected human remains.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case.

If you have information regarding these remains, please call the sheriff’s department at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.