Possible drive-by shooting wounds juvenile in Lamont

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office said it is investigating a possible drive-by shooting that wounded a juvenile Sunday evening at a Lamont park.

KCSO says deputies were called to Lamont Park on Segrue Road at around 7:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. A juvenile was found with a wound to the abdomen and was taken to Kern Medical for treatment. The juvenile’s condition was not immediately known, but a spokesperson said the victim was alert and conscious.

The shooting was possibly a drive-by shooting. A green Jeep with several people inside was described as leaving the area after the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.

We will update this story as we learn more information.